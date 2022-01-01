Go
Jacks Urban Eats

Jacks serves farm fresh, affordable meals in an eclectic, laid back atmosphere. The friendly, talented staff crafts salads that feature seasonal vegetables and house-made dressings. Inventive sandwiches are made-to-order with certified Angus Beef, fresh poultry and local artisan breads. Signature carved meats and comfort food side plates pay homage to the traditional home cooked meal.
Since 1998 Jacks has been recognized as an innovator of California’s farm-to-table movement, earning a cult-like following.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2862 Ygnacio Valley • $$

Avg 4.7 (12707 reviews)

Popular Items

Korean BBQ Steak Bowl$12.95
Seared Steak, black rice & red quinoa, cabbage, cucumbers, carrots, green onions, cilantro, sesame dressing and Gochujang chile sauce.
Chicken Strips and Fries$10.50
(3) Chicken Strips with regular fries, BBQ and ranch dipping sauces.
Achiote Chicken Bowl$12.50
Chargrilled chicken, red quinoa & black rice, sweet grilled corn, spiced chickpeas, tomatoes, kale, cabbage, pickled radish, and feta, with roasted jalapeno vinaigrette.
Steak Salad$11.95
Chargrilled tri-tip, mixed greens, crumbled blue cheese, sun-dried cranberries, rosemary croutons, and red onion with balsamic vinaigrette.
Blackened Salmon Cobb$13.95
Blackened Salmon, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, egg, grilled corn, pickled radish, green onion, romaine and spinach with lemon vinaigrette.
Santa Fe Chicken$11.95
Chargrilled chicken, romaine & kale, grilled corn, spiced chickpeas, fire-roasted red bell pepper, jicama, pickled jalapeno, tomato and tortilla strips with cilantro lime dressing.
BBQ Tri Tip$10.95
Chargrilled tri-tip, chipotle-mango bbq sauce, fried onion strings, cheddar cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a ciabatta roll.
Mac & Cheese$4.75
Create Your Own$8.95
Create your salad by choosing greens, toppings (6) and dressing. Add protein and additional toppings for a little more.
Kids Chicken Strips$6.95
(2) Chicken Strips served with regular fries and ranch dipping sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2862 Ygnacio Valley

Walnut Creek CA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
