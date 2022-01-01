Go
Jack's Wood-Fired Oven

Cozy outpost offering gourmet pizza, pasta & desserts, plus live music some nights.

256 N Main St

Le Cordon Bleu$16.00
Alfredo sauce, house cheese blend, herb chicken, applewood smoked ham, roat4ed red pepper, roasted garlic and caramelized onion finished with asiago.
Chuckwagon$15.50
Jack's Barbeque Sauce, house cheese blend, house smoked pulled pork, pineapple, and house pickled jalapenos.
Lyon Bread$5.00
Olive oil, house cheese blend, and sea salt.
Garlic Butter Lyon Bread$6.00
Garlic butter, house cheese blend, and sea salt.
Margherita$13.50
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil.
Cozumel$16.00
Alfredo sauce, house cheese blend, shrimp, avocado, peppadew pepper, and caribbean spice finished with cilantro and lime.
Plain and Simple$13.50
Tomato sauce, house cheese blend, pepperoni, house-made sausage, or all three! *Our house-made sausage is NOT gluten-free!*
Build Your Own Pizza$12.00
Your choice of sauce, cheese, and toppings.
Big 'Lu'Bowski$14.50
Tomato sauce, house cheese blend, house made sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, and house pickled jalapenos. *Our house-made sausage is NOT gluten-free!*
Pig and the Peach$15.50
Fresh mozzarella, huckleberry, prosciutto, and thyme finished with chipotle peach syrup and asiago.
256 N Main St

Logan UT

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
