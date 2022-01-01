Local Restaurant and Bar

Local is a modern American steakhouse and bar located on Jackson’s historic town square. The menu features both classic and specialty cuts of locally-ranched meats and game alongside fresh seafood, shellfish, house-ground burgers, and seasonally-inspired food.

Owned and operated by chef Will Bradof of Trio: An American Bistro and his wife Jennifer, Local showcases their enthusiasm for reviving the craft of in-house butchery, with a focus on dry-aged steaks and house-made sausages. Local also features an extensive wine list and an abundance of locally-sourced products. Local offers a casual and vibrant bar atmosphere with 12 beers on tap as well as a relaxed dining room with a contemporary western design.

