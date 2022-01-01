Go
  • 100 Maxwell Street, Starkville, MS 39759

Fresh hot mini donuts made to order all day.

Popular Items

12 Doughnuts$9.00
12 hot mini doughnuts (Choose up to 4 flavors) Each flavor will be divided equally
Doughnut Milkshake$5.00
Dasani Water 16 oz$2.00
Chocolate Milk$2.00
Milk$2.00
6 Doughnuts$5.00
6 pack hot mini doughnuts (Choose up to
2 flavors) each flavor will be divided equally.
Donut Sundae$5.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
