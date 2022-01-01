Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Elmhurst restaurants you'll love

Elmhurst restaurants
Elmhurst's top cuisines

Bars & lounges
Juice & smoothies
Latin american
Must-try Elmhurst restaurants

Chiflez Pisco House image

 

Chiflez Pisco House

95-02 Roosevelt Ave, Flushing

Popular items
Jalea$26.00
Peruvian seasoned calamari, jumbro shrimp, green oysters and fish. Served with fried cassava & salsa criolla.
Bandeja De Carne Asada$19.00
Marinated grilled steak served with rice, beans, plantain, egg and avocado.
Bandeja Paisa$21.00
Marinated grilled steak served with rice,beans, sweet plantain, fried egg and pork crackling & avocado.
Juice N’ Shake image

 

Juice N’ Shake

78-14 Roosevelt Avenue, Jackson Heights

El Gran Coffee Shop image

El Gran Coffee Shop

86-10 Roosevelt Ave, Jackson Height

Popular items
Soda lata$2.00
Strawberry Lemonade$6.00
Empanada De Carne$2.00
More near Elmhurst to explore

Jackson Heights

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
