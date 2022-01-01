Jackson Heights restaurants you'll love

Jackson Heights restaurants
Jackson Heights's top cuisines

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Indian
Gastropubs
Latin American
Must-try Jackson Heights restaurants

The Queensboro image

SALADS

The Queensboro

80-02 Northern Boulevard, Jackson Heights

Avg 4.8 (1827 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fillet 'o fish sandwich$16.00
Panko-crusted hake on potato bun with LTO, American cheese and tartar sauce with fries.
Brussels salad$14.00
With pomelo, coconut, peanut, jalapeño, lemongrass.
Roasted jerk chicken & two sides$18.00
Two pieces of dark meat chicken seasoned with Jamaican jerk spices.
Comes with two sides of your choice.
More about The Queensboro
Shahi Darbar image

 

Shahi Darbar

72-24 Broadway, Jackson Heights

Avg 4.4 (819 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kathi Roll$4.99
Traditional pan-fried ‘paratha’(flat bread) rolled with a skewer. Stuff with your choice of meat or ‘Paneer’(Indian cottage cheese- for vegetarian option)and lightly spiced mix
vegetable for a nutritious snack
Mango Lassi$2.99
Mango Lassi is a delicious blend of mangoes and yogurt with a touch of cardamom. Sweet & Simple
Garlic Naan$1.99
This flat-bread has a smoky flavor from roasted garlic, mashed and mixed with the
dough
More about Shahi Darbar
Pio Pio 5 image

 

Pio Pio 5

84-21 Northern Blvd, JACKSON HEIGHTS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Arroz Chaufa$18.00
Peruvian style fried rice mixed with chicken, eggs, bean sprouts, scallions, soy sauce
Aji Verde Grande$6.00
our famous "Green Sauce"
Ensalada de Avocado$8.00
Sliced avocado, tomatoes, onions, mixed greens, housemade dressing
More about Pio Pio 5
Espresso 77 image

 

Espresso 77

3557 77th St, Jackson Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bagel$3.00
Just. the bagel - not toasted, nothing on it!
Bagel w/ Topping$4.00
12oz Latte$4.40
More about Espresso 77
Uncle Peters Bar & Grill image

GRILL

Uncle Peters Bar & Grill

83-15 Northern Blvd, Jackson Heights

Avg 4.6 (1510 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Chicken$26.00
Topped with Avocado, Tomato, & Red Onion Salad, Roasted Rosemary Potato Medley
Fettuccine Alfredo$17.00
Peas, Parmesan Cheese, Cream Sauce
Caprese Bruschetta$12.00
Diced Tomato, Red Onion, Basil & Fresh Mozzarella, Garlic Parmesan Bread, Balsamic Glaze Drizzle
More about Uncle Peters Bar & Grill
Yeras Restaurant Sports Bar image

 

Yeras Restaurant Sports Bar

86-09 Northern Blvd, Jackson Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Yeras Restaurant Sports Bar
