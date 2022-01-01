Avocado toast in Jackson Heights

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Jackson Heights restaurants that serve avocado toast
SALADS
The Queensboro
80-02 Northern Boulevard, Jackson Heights
Avg 4.8
(1827 reviews)
Avocado toast
$19.00
With two poached eggs & roasted tomatoes, contains sunflower seeds.
More about The Queensboro
Espresso 77
3557 77th St, Jackson Heights
No reviews yet
Avocado and Salmon Toast
$12.50
More about Espresso 77
