Avocado toast in Jackson Heights

Jackson Heights restaurants
Toast

Jackson Heights restaurants that serve avocado toast

The Queensboro image

SALADS

The Queensboro

80-02 Northern Boulevard, Jackson Heights

Avg 4.8 (1827 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Avocado toast$19.00
With two poached eggs & roasted tomatoes, contains sunflower seeds.
More about The Queensboro
Espresso 77 image

 

Espresso 77

3557 77th St, Jackson Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado and Salmon Toast$12.50
More about Espresso 77

