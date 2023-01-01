Chicken kebabs in Jackson Heights
Jackson Heights restaurants that serve chicken kebabs
The Queensboro
80-02 Northern Boulevard, Jackson Heights
|Single Portion - Za'atar Chicken Kebabs
|$24.00
Chicken cooked with za'atar spices, served with hummus, Greek salad, pita & yogurt sauce.
|Family Sized - Za'atar Chicken Kebabs
|$46.00
Shahi Darbar
72-24 Broadway, Jackson Heights
|Chili Lime Chicken Kebab (7 pcs.)
|$10.99
Simple marinated cubes of chicken with chili, lime juice and garlic paste, grilled in skewers with cherry tomato and fresh pineapple. Few skewers with some mint-yoghurt sauce, can be the perfect main course. Served with rice and salad.
|Chicken Tikka Kebab (7 pcs.)
|$10.99
Boneless chicken breast marinated with ginger-garlic paste, lime juice, yoghurt, ‘inhouse’ ground spices and chargrilled for the smokiest flavor in long skewers. Served with rice and salad.
|Chicken Kebab Platter
|$11.99
One piece Kalmi Kebab, two pieces Chili Lime Chicken & two pieces Chicken Tikka Kebab.