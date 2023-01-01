Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken kebabs in Jackson Heights

Jackson Heights restaurants
Jackson Heights restaurants that serve chicken kebabs

The Queensboro image

SALADS

The Queensboro

80-02 Northern Boulevard, Jackson Heights

Avg 4.8 (1827 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Single Portion - Za'atar Chicken Kebabs$24.00
Chicken cooked with za'atar spices, served with hummus, Greek salad, pita & yogurt sauce.
Family Sized - Za'atar Chicken Kebabs$46.00
Chicken cooked with za'atar spices, served with hummus, Greek salad, pita & yogurt sauce.
More about The Queensboro
93136c3e-6dae-471b-83a9-17ab75eb1e98 image

 

Shahi Darbar

72-24 Broadway, Jackson Heights

Avg 4.4 (819 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Lime Chicken Kebab (7 pcs.)$10.99
Simple marinated cubes of chicken with chili, lime juice and garlic paste, grilled in skewers with cherry tomato and fresh pineapple. Few skewers with some mint-yoghurt sauce, can be the perfect main course. Served with rice and salad.
Chicken Tikka Kebab (7 pcs.)$10.99
Boneless chicken breast marinated with ginger-garlic paste, lime juice, yoghurt, ‘inhouse’ ground spices and chargrilled for the smokiest flavor in long skewers. Served with rice and salad.
Chicken Kebab Platter$11.99
One piece Kalmi Kebab, two pieces Chili Lime Chicken & two pieces Chicken Tikka Kebab.
More about Shahi Darbar

