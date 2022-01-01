Chili in Jackson Heights

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Queensboro image

The Queensboro

80-02 Northern Boulevard, Jackson Heights

Avg 4.8 (1827 reviews)
Chef Scott's Fresno Chili Sauce - 5oz bottle$12.00
Contains Sicilian oregano, allspice, onion, garlic, Fresno chilis, red bell pepper, salt, sugar, xanthan.
93136c3e-6dae-471b-83a9-17ab75eb1e98 image

 

Shahi Darbar

72-24 Broadway, Jackson Heights

Avg 4.4 (819 reviews)
Chili Lime Chicken Kebab (7 pcs.)$9.99
Simple marinated cubes of chicken with chili, lime juice and garlic paste, grilled in skewers with cherry tomato and fresh pineapple. Few skewers with some mint-yoghurt sauce, can be the perfect main course. Served with rice and salad.
