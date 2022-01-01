Chili in Jackson Heights
Jackson Heights restaurants that serve chili
More about The Queensboro
SALADS
The Queensboro
80-02 Northern Boulevard, Jackson Heights
|Chef Scott's Fresno Chili Sauce - 5oz bottle
|$12.00
Contains Sicilian oregano, allspice, onion, garlic, Fresno chilis, red bell pepper, salt, sugar, xanthan.
More about Shahi Darbar
Shahi Darbar
72-24 Broadway, Jackson Heights
|Chili Lime Chicken Kebab (7 pcs.)
|$9.99
Simple marinated cubes of chicken with chili, lime juice and garlic paste, grilled in skewers with cherry tomato and fresh pineapple. Few skewers with some mint-yoghurt sauce, can be the perfect main course. Served with rice and salad.