Kebabs in Jackson Heights

The Queensboro
80-02 Northern Boulevard, Jackson Heights
|Single Portion - Za'atar Chicken Kebabs
|$24.00
Chicken cooked with za'atar spices, served with hummus, Greek salad, pita & yogurt sauce.
|Family Sized - Za'atar Chicken Kebabs
|$46.00
Chicken cooked with za'atar spices, served with hummus, Greek salad, pita & yogurt sauce.
Shahi Darbar
72-24 Broadway, Jackson Heights
|Mix Kebab Platter
|$11.99
One piece Chili Lime Chicken, one piece Chicken Tikka Kebab & one piece Beef Bihari Kebab.
|Seekh Kebab Roll
|$3.99
|Kalmi kebab (3 pcs.)
|$9.99
Marinated chicken legs with rich yoghurt, cashews for a distinctive nuttiness, grilled and served with mint-yoghurt sauce. This kebab is a popular non-vegetarian dish from the Mughlai cuisine. Served with rice and salad.