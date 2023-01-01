Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kebabs in Jackson Heights

Go
Jackson Heights restaurants
Toast

Jackson Heights restaurants that serve kebabs

The Queensboro image

SALADS

The Queensboro

80-02 Northern Boulevard, Jackson Heights

Avg 4.8 (1827 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Single Portion - Za'atar Chicken Kebabs$24.00
Chicken cooked with za'atar spices, served with hummus, Greek salad, pita & yogurt sauce.
Family Sized - Za'atar Chicken Kebabs$46.00
Chicken cooked with za'atar spices, served with hummus, Greek salad, pita & yogurt sauce.
More about The Queensboro
Item pic

 

Shahi Darbar

72-24 Broadway, Jackson Heights

Avg 4.4 (819 reviews)
Takeout
Mix Kebab Platter$11.99
One piece Chili Lime Chicken, one piece Chicken Tikka Kebab & one piece Beef Bihari Kebab.
Seekh Kebab Roll$3.99
Kalmi kebab (3 pcs.)$9.99
Marinated chicken legs with rich yoghurt, cashews for a distinctive nuttiness, grilled and served with mint-yoghurt sauce. This kebab is a popular non-vegetarian dish from the Mughlai cuisine. Served with rice and salad.
More about Shahi Darbar

Browse other tasty dishes in Jackson Heights

French Fries

Carrot Cake

Chicken Kebabs

Salmon

Curry

Pudding

Chili

Cake

Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2288 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (74 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (452 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (522 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (474 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (345 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (371 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston