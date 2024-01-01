Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mango salad in Jackson Heights

Go
Jackson Heights restaurants
Toast

Jackson Heights restaurants that serve mango salad

Espresso 77 image

 

Espresso 77

3557 77th St, Jackson Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mango Avocado Salad$11.50
More about Espresso 77
Item pic

GRILL

Uncle Peters Bar & Grill

83-15 Northern Blvd, Jackson Heights

Avg 4.6 (1510 reviews)
Takeout
Baby Spinach & Mango Salad$16.00
Goat Cheese, Red Onion, Honey Balsamic
More about Uncle Peters Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Jackson Heights

French Fries

Cake

Salmon

Muffins

Chili

Rigatoni

Tarts

Curry

Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2530 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (79 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (523 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (404 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (392 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (396 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston