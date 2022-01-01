Jackson restaurants you'll love
HOT DOGS
Jackson Coney Island
615 E Michigan Ave, Jackson
|Popular items
|Cheese Coney Dog
|$2.79
Coney sauce and cheese.
Onions and mustard on
request.
|Original Coney Dog
|$1.89
A grilled hot dog topped with
our original Jackson Coney
Island sauce, finely diced
onions, mustard.
|Family Meal Deal
|$22.00
Our best deal. You get 10 coneys and a whole pound of french fries for only $20! Specify how you want your coneys in the notes below.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Alpha Koney Island
1188 Jackson Crossing, Jackson
|Popular items
|Gyro Platter
|$11.99
Double meat gyro
with fries & a soft drink.
|Greek Gyro
|$7.49
Seasoned gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki sauce on a pita.
|Coney Platter
|$7.49
Two Coney Island hot dogs served with fries.
Ogma Brewing Co.
129 E Michigan Ave., Jackson
|Popular items
|Toum Garlic Sauce
|$6.00
Bold Lebanese style garlic sauce served with warm pita.
|Vegan Potato Curry
|$10.00
Creamy Thai coconut milk curry with Michigan potatoes, green onion, served over rice.
Boohers Restaurant
3405 Brooklyn Road, Jackson
AKA Sushi
1801 N West Ave, Jackson