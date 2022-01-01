Jackson restaurants you'll love

Jackson restaurants
Toast
  Jackson

Jackson Coney Island image

HOT DOGS

Jackson Coney Island

615 E Michigan Ave, Jackson

Avg 4.3 (1563 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Coney Dog$2.79
Coney sauce and cheese.
Onions and mustard on
request.
Original Coney Dog$1.89
A grilled hot dog topped with
our original Jackson Coney
Island sauce, finely diced
onions, mustard.
Family Meal Deal$22.00
Our best deal. You get 10 coneys and a whole pound of french fries for only $20! Specify how you want your coneys in the notes below.
Alpha Koney Island image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Alpha Koney Island

1188 Jackson Crossing, Jackson

Avg 4.5 (841 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Gyro Platter$11.99
Double meat gyro
with fries & a soft drink.
Greek Gyro$7.49
Seasoned gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki sauce on a pita.
Coney Platter$7.49
Two Coney Island hot dogs served with fries.
Ogma Brewing Co.

129 E Michigan Ave., Jackson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Toum Garlic Sauce$6.00
Bold Lebanese style garlic sauce served with warm pita.
Vegan Potato Curry$10.00
Creamy Thai coconut milk curry with Michigan potatoes, green onion, served over rice.
Boohers Restaurant

3405 Brooklyn Road, Jackson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
AKA Sushi

1801 N West Ave, Jackson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
