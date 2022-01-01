Cake in Jackson

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grand River Brewery - Jackson

117 W Louis Glick Hwy, Jackson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$8.00
Grand River Bakery traditional recipe topped with cream cheese frosting
Blarney Stoned Chocolate Cake$9.00
Rich devil's food cake made with our Blarney Stoned Irish Stout, layered with whipped chocolate ganache and frosted with Scharffen Berger dark chocolate buttercream
Tres Leche Cake$8.00
Traditional three milk sponge cake from Grand River Bakery
More about Grand River Brewery - Jackson
Main pic

 

Veritas

151 W Michigan Ave, Jackson, MI 49201, USA​, Jackson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Cake App$22.00
More about Veritas

