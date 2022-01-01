Fish and chips in Jackson
Jackson restaurants that serve fish and chips
More about Jackson Coney Island
HOT DOGS
Jackson Coney Island
615 E Michigan Ave, Jackson
|Fish & Chips
|$9.99
Three pieces of battered fried cod
served with a side of fries, your
choice of dipping sauce.
More about Grand River Brewery - Jackson
Grand River Brewery - Jackson
117 W Louis Glick Hwy, Jackson
|Fish and Chips
|$17.00
313 Polish Lager beer battered walleye, Kennebec fries, slaw, tartar sauce
|Kid's Fish n' Chips
|$8.00
Battered Alaskan pollock and tartar sauce. Served with choice of side. Includes a drink.