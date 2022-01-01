Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Jackson

Jackson restaurants
Jackson restaurants that serve fish and chips

Jackson Coney Island image

HOT DOGS

Jackson Coney Island

615 E Michigan Ave, Jackson

Avg 4.3 (1563 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$9.99
Three pieces of battered fried cod
served with a side of fries, your
choice of dipping sauce.
Main pic

 

Grand River Brewery - Jackson

117 W Louis Glick Hwy, Jackson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish and Chips$17.00
313 Polish Lager beer battered walleye, Kennebec fries, slaw, tartar sauce
Kid's Fish n' Chips$8.00
Battered Alaskan pollock and tartar sauce. Served with choice of side. Includes a drink.
