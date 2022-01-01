Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Jackson

Jackson restaurants
Jackson restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Ogma Brewing Co.

129 E Michigan Ave., Jackson

Cheat Code Mac 'n Cheese$12.00
Cavatappi pasta with house cheese sauce, smoked gouda, grated parmesan and black pepper. Bacon crumbles optional.
More about Ogma Brewing Co.
Grand River Brewery - Jackson

117 W Louis Glick Hwy, Jackson

Kid's Mac n' Cheese$6.00
Rigatoncini pasta with creamy white cheddar cheese. Served with choice of side. Includes a drink.
Mac n' Cheese$16.00
Rustichella d'Abruzzo rigatoncini, bechamel, bacon, Cabot white cheddar, buttery breadcrumbs, caramelized onions.
More about Grand River Brewery - Jackson

