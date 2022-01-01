Mac and cheese in Jackson
Jackson restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Ogma Brewing Co.
129 E Michigan Ave., Jackson
|Cheat Code Mac 'n Cheese
|$12.00
Cavatappi pasta with house cheese sauce, smoked gouda, grated parmesan and black pepper. Bacon crumbles optional.
Grand River Brewery - Jackson
117 W Louis Glick Hwy, Jackson
|Kid's Mac n' Cheese
|$6.00
Rigatoncini pasta with creamy white cheddar cheese. Served with choice of side. Includes a drink.
|Mac n' Cheese
|$16.00
Rustichella d'Abruzzo rigatoncini, bechamel, bacon, Cabot white cheddar, buttery breadcrumbs, caramelized onions.