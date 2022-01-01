Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Quesadillas in
Jackson
/
Jackson
/
Quesadillas
Jackson restaurants that serve quesadillas
Ogma Brewing Co.
129 E Michigan Ave., Jackson
No reviews yet
Kid's Quesadilla
$5.00
Flour tortillas w/ shredded mozzarella cheese.
More about Ogma Brewing Co.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Alpha Koney Island
1188 Jackson Crossing, Jackson
Avg 4.5
(841 reviews)
Steak Quesadilla
$9.39
More about Alpha Koney Island
