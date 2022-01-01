Quesadillas in Jackson

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Ogma Brewing Co.

129 E Michigan Ave., Jackson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kid's Quesadilla$5.00
Flour tortillas w/ shredded mozzarella cheese.
More about Ogma Brewing Co.
Alpha Koney Island image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Alpha Koney Island

1188 Jackson Crossing, Jackson

Avg 4.5 (841 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Quesadilla$9.39
More about Alpha Koney Island

