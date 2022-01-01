Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Jackson

Jackson restaurants
Jackson restaurants that serve salmon

Ogma Brewing Co.

129 E Michigan Ave., Jackson

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Salmon Sushi Bowl$16.50
Raw Atlantic salmon, tossed in a spicy gochujang sauce, with cucumber, avocado, green onion, pickled radishes and house togarashi mayo, topped w/ shredded nori strips & toasted sesame seed served on vinegared rice.
Ramp Smoked Salmon Dip w/ Pita$13.50
Charred ramp spread with smoked salmon, roasted garlic, cream cheese and lemon juice. Served with two warm pitas.
More about Ogma Brewing Co.
Grand River Brewery - Jackson

117 W Louis Glick Hwy, Jackson

TakeoutDelivery
Scottish Salmon$24.00
Blackened Salmon Power Bowl$22.00
More about Grand River Brewery - Jackson

