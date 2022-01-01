Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp tempura in
Jackson
/
Jackson
/
Shrimp Tempura
Jackson restaurants that serve shrimp tempura
Ichiban Restaurants - Jackson
915 North Wisner Street, Jackson
No reviews yet
Shrimp Tempura Roll (C)
$9.00
Shrimp Tempura Appetizer (C)
$8.00
More about Ichiban Restaurants - Jackson
Veritas
151 W Michigan Ave, Jackson, MI 49201, USA, Jackson
No reviews yet
Tempura Shrimp Maki Roll
$8.00
More about Veritas
