Shrimp tempura in Jackson

Jackson restaurants
Jackson restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

Item pic

 

Ichiban Restaurants - Jackson

915 North Wisner Street, Jackson

Shrimp Tempura Roll (C)$9.00
Shrimp Tempura Appetizer (C)$8.00
Main pic

 

Veritas

151 W Michigan Ave, Jackson, MI 49201, USA​, Jackson

Tempura Shrimp Maki Roll$8.00
