Shrimp tempura rolls in
Jackson
/
Jackson
/
Shrimp Tempura Rolls
Jackson restaurants that serve shrimp tempura rolls
Ichiban Restaurants - Jackson
915 North Wisner Street, Jackson
No reviews yet
Shrimp Tempura Roll (C)
$9.00
More about Ichiban Restaurants - Jackson
Veritas
151 W Michigan Ave, Jackson, MI 49201, USA, Jackson
No reviews yet
Tempura Shrimp Maki Roll
$8.00
More about Veritas
