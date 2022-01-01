Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey reuben in Jackson

Jackson restaurants
Jackson restaurants that serve turkey reuben

Jackson Coney Island image

HOT DOGS

Jackson Coney Island

615 E Michigan Ave, Jackson

Avg 4.3 (1563 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Reuben$7.49
Shaved turkey, coleslaw,
swiss cheese, thousand island
dressing on grilled rye.
More about Jackson Coney Island
Main pic

 

Grand River Brewery - Jackson

117 W Louis Glick Hwy, Jackson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Turkey Reuben$14.00
Smoked Michigan Great Lakes Swiss, slaw, and Russian dressing on Grand River Bakery sourdough bread
1/2 Turkey Reuben$12.00
More about Grand River Brewery - Jackson
Alpha Koney Island image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Alpha Koney Island - 1188 Jackson Crossing

1188 Jackson Crossing, Jackson

Avg 4.5 (841 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Reuben$8.49
Sliced turkey, coleslaw, and Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye. Served with thousand island dressing.
More about Alpha Koney Island - 1188 Jackson Crossing

