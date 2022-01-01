Jackson restaurants you'll love
TACOS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
The Pig & Pint
3139 N State St, Jackson
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork BBQ Nachos
|$10.99
Pulled Pork / Corn Tortilla Chips / Queso / Smokehouse Beans / Pickled Red Onions / Pico de Gallo / Mississippi "Sweet" BBQ Sauce / Jalapeños / Sour Cream
|Half Rack Baby Back Rib Plate
|$15.99
Award Winning Pepsi-Cola Glazed Baby Back Ribs / Choice of 2 sides / Texas Toast
|Brisket Plate
|$15.99
Sliced Brisket / Choice of 2 sides / Texas Toast / Mississippi "Sweet" BBQ Sauce & Carolina Mustard Sauce
FRENCH FRIES
Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe
4465 I-55 North, Jackson
|Popular items
|Honey-Smoked Turkey & Brie Panini
|$12.50
With dried cranberry jam.
|Club Sandwich
|$12.25
Honey-smoked turkey, Black Forest ham, Texas-smoked bacon, Swiss, honey-mustard mayonnaise, tomatoes and lettuce on 3 slices of toasted farmhouse white (or slices of any other bread.)
|Blackened Chicken Sandwich
|$11.95
With avocado, pepper jack, honey-mustard mayonnaise, caramelized onions and roasted red bell peppers, served warm and delicious.
Cups
1855 Lakeland Drive Suite D, Jackson
|Popular items
|Brewed Coffee
Fresh brewed locally roasted coffee. Also available as a cold brew.
|Blondie Latte
Cups' espresso latte with caramel and white chocolate. Topped with whipped cream.
|Latte
Cups' espresso combined with your favorite milk or milk alternative
Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint
200 District Boulevard, Jackson
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
|$8.95
breaded and fried Grande whole milk mozzarella with marinara dipping sauce
|Hot Wings - Small
|$16.95
this Sal & Mookie's fan-favorite come with Gorgonzola dipping sauce and your choice of wing sauce: classic, ginger-molasses, Thai chili, or chipotle BBQ
|Cheese-Filled Fried Ravioli
|$7.95
with marinara dipping sauce
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Brent’s Drugs
655 Duling Ave, Jackson
|Popular items
|Junior Burger
|$8.00
Angus beef, American cheese
|Patty Melt
|$9.50
Angus beef, grilled onions, cheddar cheese, Texas toast
|Philly
|$11.00
Thin sliced Angus beef, grilled bell peppers & onions, Swiss, Texas toast
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
1220 E Northside Dr #355, Jackson
|Popular items
|9" Pecan
This Southern favorite is a perfect blend of toasted pecans and gooey filling enveloped in our buttery shortbread crust. (Available in Gluten Friendly)
|Dozen 2" Pies
|$19.50
Dozen 2" Pies- Four each of I-40, Chocolate Cream, & Key Lime
|9" Chocolate Cream
This classic favorite is filled with thick and rich chocolate custard and topped with lightly sweetened fresh whipped cream, and garnished with chocolate shavings.
BRAVO! Italian Restaurant & Bar - Jackson, MS
4500 I-55 N, Jackson
|Popular items
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$13.00
heavy cream / nutmeg / parmesan
**Gluten Free Option Available
***Vegetarian
|Full Caesar
|$9.00
romaine / parmesan / focaccia croutons **Gluten Free Option Available
|Carne
|$15.00
marinara / fresh mozzarella / pepperoni / italian sausage / prosciutto / pancetta
Elvie's
809 Manship Street, Jackson
|Popular items
|Salted Caramel & Chocolate Brownie
|$10.00
sea salt / vanilla ice cream / benne seed crumble
|Classic Omelette
|$10.00
Parmesan / chives
|Classic Americaine
|$11.00
2 eggs your way / toast or biscuit / bacon or sausage / home fries or grits
Martin's Downtown
214 south state street, Jackson
|Popular items
|Steak Bites
|$12.95
Wet aged, hand cut medallions, marinated & grilled to your liking! Served with grilled onions and choice of two sides.
|Catfish
|$12.95
Hand breaded Mississippi farm raised catfish, fried and served with tartar or cocktail sauce.
|The 1953 Hamburger
|$11.95
Hand-patted angus beef dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles, & onion served on brioche bun. Your choice of side.
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Campbell's Bakery
3013 N State St, Jackson
|Popular items
|Strawberry Cream Cheese
|$28.95
|Dozen Petit Fours
|$26.00
|Dozen Cupcake
|$24.00
Cups
969 Lakeland Dr., Jackson
|Popular items
|Blondie
Café au lait flavored with caramel and white chocolate; topped with whipped cream.
|Blondie Latte
Cups' espresso latte with caramel and white chocolate. Topped with whipped cream.
|Parfait
|$5.40
Fruit and vanilla yogurt with granola sprinkled throughout.
Cups
2757 Old Canton Rd, Jackson
|Popular items
|Chai Latte
Cardamom, cinnamon and spiced tea flavored chai concentrate mixed with the milk or milk alternative of your choice.
|Brewed Coffee
Fresh brewed locally roasted coffee. Also available as a cold brew.
|Latte
Cups' espresso combined with your favorite milk or milk alternative
Dumbos on Duling
3100 North State St, Jackson
|Popular items
|DARK QUARTER
|$12.00
Honey and pepper vinegar brined famous golden fried chicken! With choice of sides. Choose from SOUTHERN, HONEY BUTTER, OR NASHVILLE STYLE.
|WHITE QUARTER
|$13.00
Honey and pepper vinegar brined famous golden fried chicken! With choice of sides. Choose from SOUTHERN, HONEY BUTTER, OR NASHVILLE STYLE.
|Korean Wings
|$14.00
Korean fried chicken wings, with gochujang glaze, furikake, and our pickles.
The Bean
2914 N. State St, Jackson
|Popular items
|Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$12.00
Smoked turkey, swiss, avocado, lettuce, tomato, & dijon mustard served on toasted sourdough bread. Served with a soft drink, house-made potato chips, & a pickle wedge. *Sub sweet potato fries $2
|Breakfast Bowl
|$7.50
Choice of breakfast potatoes or gouda cheese grits, scrambled egg, green onions, shredded cheddar & Country-Pleasing sausage OR Bacon.
|Bean Breakfast
|$9.50
Bacon, 2 eggs, choice of breakfast potatoes OR grits, & wheat toast. (Sub buttermilk biscuit $1)
Cups
1350 Woodrow Wilson Drive, Jackson
|Popular items
|Breve
Cups' espresso combined with half and half for a creamier latte.
|Cappuccino
Cups' espresso combined with steamed milk and a larger amount of milk froth than a latte.
|Snickerdoodle Latte
A Cups latte flavored with a Snickerdoodle mix of brown sugar & cinnamon.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Capitol Grill
5050 I-55 North Suite F, Jackson
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings
|Chicken Tender
|French Fries SD
|$3.00
Aplos
4500 Interstate 55 North, Jackson
|Popular items
|Pita Mozzarella
|$6.00
Creamy Feta Dressing or Spicy Harissa Feta Dressing
|Hummus
|$6.00
Garbanzo Bean, Tahini, Lemon Juice, Schug
|Pepperoni
|$11.00
Pepperoni, Tomato Sauce, Greek Oregano, House Cheese Blend
Tuk Tuk Boom
4500 I-55 North Suite 153 Highland Village Shopping Center, Jackson
|Popular items
|Pad Thai
|$12.75
rice noodle, chicken, shrimp, wok egg, cabbage, green onion, peanut, lime
|Poke Bowl
|$12.50
sushi rice, avocado, spicy tuna, salmon, edamame, carrot, red onion, seaweed salad, sesame; kabayaki sauce & tuk tuk sauce
|Coconut Soup Cup
|$6.00
coconut soup, mushrooms, scallions, cilantro
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen
1200 N State St, Jackson
|Popular items
|Smoked Tuna Dip
|$14.00
Gulf Tuna, Saltines, Wontons, Olive Oil
|Iceburg Wedge Salad
|$11.00
Cherry Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Radish, Scallions, Bacon, Charred Onion Ranch
|Gumbo
|$9.00
jasmine rice, scallion
4th Avenue Lounge
209 S Lamar St, Jackson
|Popular items
|Jack Daniels Whiskey Salmon
|$28.00
|Asian Pepper Shrimp
|$22.00
|4th Peach Cobbler
|$12.00
Basil's
2906 North State st Jackson suit 104, Jackson
|Popular items
|#12 Chicken
|$8.25
Chicken, bacon, Roma tomatoes, provolone cheese, and pesto mayo
|Basil's Box
|$11.95
The perfect lunch, in a box. Served with a deviled egg and sweet heat pickles.
|Chef Salad
|$10.75
Our Garden Salad topped with Ham & Turkey
Steamer's Shrimp and Crab Market
2530 Robinson Road, Jackson
|Popular items
|Lunch-Shrimp
|$9.99
This Meal comes with 1/2 lb. shrimp, 2 sides of your choice and a soft drink
|Dinner-Crab
|$24.99
|Seafood Baked Potato
|$9.99
Mangia Bene
3317 North State Street, Jackson
|Popular items
|$1 Gift Card
|$1.00
During our Buy 3, Get 1 Sale November 9th - 20th, select gift cards of the same value in multiples of 3.
Your bonus card(s) will not appear in your shopping cart but will be added automatically to your purchase upon shipment. A $.25 fee has been included per card for shipping and handling.
The Capri, Highball Lanes, The Pearl Tiki Bar
3019 North State St, Jackson
Rooster's - Jackson, MS
2906 N State Street STE 104, Jackson
|Popular items
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$8.95
Served with fresh lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, cheese and bacon on bun baked fresh daily
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.50
Three tenders, honey mustard, a fresh roll, and your choice of two sides
|Butter Fries
|$2.95
Fresh cut fries tossed in garlic and chive butter
Obento Delivery
1925 Lakeland Drive, Jackson
|Popular items
|California Roll
|$3.50
Crab, avacado, and cucumber
|Philly Roll
|$5.00
Smoked salmon, avocado, and cream cheese
|Location #1
Ole Tavern on George's
416 George Street, Jackson
LA COUR KITCHEN AND BAR
4500 Frontage Rd. Suite 130, Jackson
