Jackson restaurants you'll love

Jackson restaurants
Toast
  Jackson

Jackson's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
French
Gastropubs
Must-try Jackson restaurants

The Pig & Pint image

TACOS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

The Pig & Pint

3139 N State St, Jackson

Avg 4.5 (1366 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pulled Pork BBQ Nachos$10.99
Pulled Pork / Corn Tortilla Chips / Queso / Smokehouse Beans / Pickled Red Onions / Pico de Gallo / Mississippi "Sweet" BBQ Sauce / Jalapeños / Sour Cream
Half Rack Baby Back Rib Plate$15.99
Award Winning Pepsi-Cola Glazed Baby Back Ribs / Choice of 2 sides / Texas Toast
Brisket Plate$15.99
Sliced Brisket / Choice of 2 sides / Texas Toast / Mississippi "Sweet" BBQ Sauce & Carolina Mustard Sauce
Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe

4465 I-55 North, Jackson

Avg 4.6 (785 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Honey-Smoked Turkey & Brie Panini$12.50
With dried cranberry jam.
Club Sandwich$12.25
Honey-smoked turkey, Black Forest ham, Texas-smoked bacon, Swiss, honey-mustard mayonnaise, tomatoes and lettuce on 3 slices of toasted farmhouse white (or slices of any other bread.)
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$11.95
With avocado, pepper jack, honey-mustard mayonnaise, caramelized onions and roasted red bell peppers, served warm and delicious.
Cups image

 

Cups

1855 Lakeland Drive Suite D, Jackson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brewed Coffee
Fresh brewed locally roasted coffee. Also available as a cold brew.
Blondie Latte
Cups' espresso latte with caramel and white chocolate. Topped with whipped cream.
Latte
Cups' espresso combined with your favorite milk or milk alternative
Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint image

 

Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint

200 District Boulevard, Jackson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$8.95
breaded and fried Grande whole milk mozzarella with marinara dipping sauce
Hot Wings - Small$16.95
this Sal & Mookie's fan-favorite come with Gorgonzola dipping sauce and your choice of wing sauce: classic, ginger-molasses, Thai chili, or chipotle BBQ
Cheese-Filled Fried Ravioli$7.95
with marinara dipping sauce
Brent’s Drugs image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brent’s Drugs

655 Duling Ave, Jackson

Avg 4.4 (658 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Junior Burger$8.00
Angus beef, American cheese
Patty Melt$9.50
Angus beef, grilled onions, cheddar cheese, Texas toast
Philly$11.00
Thin sliced Angus beef, grilled bell peppers & onions, Swiss, Texas toast
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop image

 

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

1220 E Northside Dr #355, Jackson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
9" Pecan
This Southern favorite is a perfect blend of toasted pecans and gooey filling enveloped in our buttery shortbread crust. (Available in Gluten Friendly)
Dozen 2" Pies$19.50
Dozen 2" Pies- Four each of I-40, Chocolate Cream, & Key Lime
9" Chocolate Cream
This classic favorite is filled with thick and rich chocolate custard and topped with lightly sweetened fresh whipped cream, and garnished with chocolate shavings.
BRAVO! Italian Restaurant & Bar - Jackson, MS image

 

BRAVO! Italian Restaurant & Bar - Jackson, MS

4500 I-55 N, Jackson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fettuccine Alfredo$13.00
heavy cream / nutmeg / parmesan
**Gluten Free Option Available
***Vegetarian
Full Caesar$9.00
romaine / parmesan / focaccia croutons **Gluten Free Option Available
Carne$15.00
marinara / fresh mozzarella / pepperoni / italian sausage / prosciutto / pancetta
Elvie's image

 

Elvie's

809 Manship Street, Jackson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Salted Caramel & Chocolate Brownie$10.00
sea salt / vanilla ice cream / benne seed crumble
Classic Omelette$10.00
Parmesan / chives
Classic Americaine$11.00
2 eggs your way / toast or biscuit / bacon or sausage / home fries or grits
Martin's Downtown image

 

Martin's Downtown

214 south state street, Jackson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Bites$12.95
Wet aged, hand cut medallions, marinated & grilled to your liking! Served with grilled onions and choice of two sides.
Catfish$12.95
Hand breaded Mississippi farm raised catfish, fried and served with tartar or cocktail sauce.
The 1953 Hamburger$11.95
Hand-patted angus beef dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles, & onion served on brioche bun. Your choice of side.
Campbell's Bakery image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Campbell's Bakery

3013 N State St, Jackson

Avg 4.3 (141 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Strawberry Cream Cheese$28.95
Dozen Petit Fours$26.00
Dozen Cupcake$24.00
Cups image

 

Cups

969 Lakeland Dr., Jackson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Blondie
Café au lait flavored with caramel and white chocolate; topped with whipped cream.
Blondie Latte
Cups' espresso latte with caramel and white chocolate. Topped with whipped cream.
Parfait$5.40
Fruit and vanilla yogurt with granola sprinkled throughout.
Cups image

 

Cups

2757 Old Canton Rd, Jackson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chai Latte
Cardamom, cinnamon and spiced tea flavored chai concentrate mixed with the milk or milk alternative of your choice.
Brewed Coffee
Fresh brewed locally roasted coffee. Also available as a cold brew.
Latte
Cups' espresso combined with your favorite milk or milk alternative
Dumbos on Duling image

 

Dumbos on Duling

3100 North State St, Jackson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
DARK QUARTER$12.00
Honey and pepper vinegar brined famous golden fried chicken! With choice of sides. Choose from SOUTHERN, HONEY BUTTER, OR NASHVILLE STYLE.
WHITE QUARTER$13.00
Honey and pepper vinegar brined famous golden fried chicken! With choice of sides. Choose from SOUTHERN, HONEY BUTTER, OR NASHVILLE STYLE.
Korean Wings$14.00
Korean fried chicken wings, with gochujang glaze, furikake, and our pickles.
The Bean image

 

The Bean

2914 N. State St, Jackson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Turkey Avocado Sandwich$12.00
Smoked turkey, swiss, avocado, lettuce, tomato, & dijon mustard served on toasted sourdough bread. Served with a soft drink, house-made potato chips, & a pickle wedge. *Sub sweet potato fries $2
Breakfast Bowl$7.50
Choice of breakfast potatoes or gouda cheese grits, scrambled egg, green onions, shredded cheddar & Country-Pleasing sausage OR Bacon.
Bean Breakfast$9.50
Bacon, 2 eggs, choice of breakfast potatoes OR grits, & wheat toast. (Sub buttermilk biscuit $1)
Cups image

 

Cups

1350 Woodrow Wilson Drive, Jackson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breve
Cups' espresso combined with half and half for a creamier latte.
Cappuccino
Cups' espresso combined with steamed milk and a larger amount of milk froth than a latte.
Snickerdoodle Latte
A Cups latte flavored with a Snickerdoodle mix of brown sugar & cinnamon.
Capitol Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Capitol Grill

5050 I-55 North Suite F, Jackson

Avg 4 (424 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Wings
Chicken Tender
French Fries SD$3.00
Aplos image

 

Aplos

4500 Interstate 55 North, Jackson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pita Mozzarella$6.00
Creamy Feta Dressing or Spicy Harissa Feta Dressing
Hummus$6.00
Garbanzo Bean, Tahini, Lemon Juice, Schug
Pepperoni$11.00
Pepperoni, Tomato Sauce, Greek Oregano, House Cheese Blend
Tuk Tuk Boom image

 

Tuk Tuk Boom

4500 I-55 North Suite 153 Highland Village Shopping Center, Jackson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pad Thai$12.75
rice noodle, chicken, shrimp, wok egg, cabbage, green onion, peanut, lime  
Poke Bowl$12.50
sushi rice, avocado, spicy tuna, salmon, edamame, carrot, red onion, seaweed salad, sesame; kabayaki sauce & tuk tuk sauce
Coconut Soup Cup$6.00
coconut soup, mushrooms, scallions, cilantro
The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen

1200 N State St, Jackson

Avg 4.5 (776 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Tuna Dip$14.00
Gulf Tuna, Saltines, Wontons, Olive Oil
Iceburg Wedge Salad$11.00
Cherry Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Radish, Scallions, Bacon, Charred Onion Ranch
Gumbo$9.00
jasmine rice, scallion
Consumer pic

 

4th Avenue Lounge

209 S Lamar St, Jackson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Jack Daniels Whiskey Salmon$28.00
Asian Pepper Shrimp$22.00
4th Peach Cobbler$12.00
Basil's image

 

Basil's

2906 North State st Jackson suit 104, Jackson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
#12 Chicken$8.25
Chicken, bacon, Roma tomatoes, provolone cheese, and pesto mayo
Basil's Box$11.95
The perfect lunch, in a box. Served with a deviled egg and sweet heat pickles.
Chef Salad$10.75
Our Garden Salad topped with Ham & Turkey
Steamer's Shrimp and Crab Market image

 

Steamer's Shrimp and Crab Market

2530 Robinson Road, Jackson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lunch-Shrimp$9.99
This Meal comes with 1/2 lb. shrimp, 2 sides of your choice and a soft drink
Dinner-Crab$24.99
Seafood Baked Potato$9.99
Mangia Bene image

 

Mangia Bene

3317 North State Street, Jackson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
$1 Gift Card$1.00
During our Buy 3, Get 1 Sale November 9th - 20th, select gift cards of the same value in multiples of 3.
Your bonus card(s) will not appear in your shopping cart but will be added automatically to your purchase upon shipment. A $.25 fee has been included per card for shipping and handling.
Godfrey's North image

 

Godfrey's North

5046 Parkway Dr, Jackson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
The Capri, Highball Lanes, The Pearl Tiki Bar image

 

The Capri, Highball Lanes, The Pearl Tiki Bar

3019 North State St, Jackson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Restaurant banner

 

Rooster's - Jackson, MS

2906 N State Street STE 104, Jackson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Cheeseburger$8.95
Served with fresh lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, cheese and bacon on bun baked fresh daily
Chicken Tenders$12.50
Three tenders, honey mustard, a fresh roll, and your choice of two sides
Butter Fries$2.95
Fresh cut fries tossed in garlic and chive butter
Restaurant banner

 

The Daiquiri Bar

208 W. Capitol St, Jackson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Obento Delivery image

 

Obento Delivery

1925 Lakeland Drive, Jackson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
California Roll$3.50
Crab, avacado, and cucumber
Philly Roll$5.00
Smoked salmon, avocado, and cream cheese
Location #1
Ole Tavern on George's image

 

Ole Tavern on George's

416 George Street, Jackson

No reviews yet
Takeout
LA COUR KITCHEN AND BAR image

 

LA COUR KITCHEN AND BAR

4500 Frontage Rd. Suite 130, Jackson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
