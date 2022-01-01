Jackson American restaurants you'll love

Brent’s Drugs image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brent’s Drugs

655 Duling Ave, Jackson

Avg 4.4 (658 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Patty Melt$9.50
Angus beef, grilled onions, cheddar cheese, Texas toast
Junior Burger$8.00
Angus beef, American cheese
Chicken Sandwich$10.50
Grilled or buttermilk-fried chicken, swiss, lettuce & tomato
More about Brent’s Drugs
Elvie's image

FRENCH FRIES

Elvie's

809 Manship Street, Jackson

Avg 5 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Duck Fat French Fries$8.00
aioli
Classic Americaine$11.00
2 eggs your way / toast or biscuit / bacon or sausage / home fries or grits
Cacio y Pepe$18.00
housemade pasta / parmesan / black pepper
More about Elvie's
Martin's Downtown image

 

Martin's Downtown

214 south state street, Jackson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Bites$12.95
Wet aged, hand cut medallions, marinated & grilled to your liking! Served with grilled onions and choice of two sides.
Bone- In Hot Wings$9.95
Six wings, naked or your choice of sauce, served with homemade ranch or bleu cheese.
Hamburger Steak$12.95
Hand-crafted 100% stockyards angus beef topped with grilled onions and brown gravy.
More about Martin's Downtown
Capitol Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Capitol Grill

5050 I-55 North Suite F, Jackson

Avg 4 (424 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Capitol Burger$10.49
Ranch$0.50
Fried Shrimp Plate$12.99
More about Capitol Grill
Aplos image

 

Aplos

4500 Interstate 55 North, Jackson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Hummus$6.00
Garbanzo Bean, Tahini, Lemon Juice, Schug
Greek Wings$8.00
6 dry rub wings served with creamy feta or spicy feta.
Aplos Greek Salad$8.00
lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, olive, bell pepper, feta cheese, red wine vinaigrette
More about Aplos
The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen

1200 N State St, Jackson

Avg 4.5 (776 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Iceburg Wedge Salad$11.00
Cherry Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Radish, Scallions, Bacon, Charred Onion Ranch
Redfish Wrap$14.00
Blackened Redfish, Sundried Tomato Wrap, Remoulade, Leaf Lettuce, Pickle, Tomato, Fries
Gumbo$9.00
jasmine rice, scallion
More about The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Rooster's - Jackson, MS

2906 N State Street STE 104, Jackson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Hamburger Steak$12.50
Topped with brown gravy and sauteed onions and comes with your choice of two sides and a fresh roll
Butter Fries$2.95
Fresh cut fries tossed in garlic and chive butter
Chicken Tenders$12.50
Three tenders, honey mustard, a fresh roll, and your choice of two sides
More about Rooster's - Jackson, MS

