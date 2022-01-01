Jackson American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Jackson
More about Brent’s Drugs
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Brent’s Drugs
655 Duling Ave, Jackson
|Popular items
|Patty Melt
|$9.50
Angus beef, grilled onions, cheddar cheese, Texas toast
|Junior Burger
|$8.00
Angus beef, American cheese
|Chicken Sandwich
|$10.50
Grilled or buttermilk-fried chicken, swiss, lettuce & tomato
More about Elvie's
FRENCH FRIES
Elvie's
809 Manship Street, Jackson
|Popular items
|Duck Fat French Fries
|$8.00
aioli
|Classic Americaine
|$11.00
2 eggs your way / toast or biscuit / bacon or sausage / home fries or grits
|Cacio y Pepe
|$18.00
housemade pasta / parmesan / black pepper
More about Martin's Downtown
Martin's Downtown
214 south state street, Jackson
|Popular items
|Steak Bites
|$12.95
Wet aged, hand cut medallions, marinated & grilled to your liking! Served with grilled onions and choice of two sides.
|Bone- In Hot Wings
|$9.95
Six wings, naked or your choice of sauce, served with homemade ranch or bleu cheese.
|Hamburger Steak
|$12.95
Hand-crafted 100% stockyards angus beef topped with grilled onions and brown gravy.
More about Capitol Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Capitol Grill
5050 I-55 North Suite F, Jackson
|Popular items
|Capitol Burger
|$10.49
|Ranch
|$0.50
|Fried Shrimp Plate
|$12.99
More about Aplos
Aplos
4500 Interstate 55 North, Jackson
|Popular items
|Hummus
|$6.00
Garbanzo Bean, Tahini, Lemon Juice, Schug
|Greek Wings
|$8.00
6 dry rub wings served with creamy feta or spicy feta.
|Aplos Greek Salad
|$8.00
lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, olive, bell pepper, feta cheese, red wine vinaigrette
More about The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen
1200 N State St, Jackson
|Popular items
|Iceburg Wedge Salad
|$11.00
Cherry Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Radish, Scallions, Bacon, Charred Onion Ranch
|Redfish Wrap
|$14.00
Blackened Redfish, Sundried Tomato Wrap, Remoulade, Leaf Lettuce, Pickle, Tomato, Fries
|Gumbo
|$9.00
jasmine rice, scallion
More about Rooster's - Jackson, MS
Rooster's - Jackson, MS
2906 N State Street STE 104, Jackson
|Popular items
|Hamburger Steak
|$12.50
Topped with brown gravy and sauteed onions and comes with your choice of two sides and a fresh roll
|Butter Fries
|$2.95
Fresh cut fries tossed in garlic and chive butter
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.50
Three tenders, honey mustard, a fresh roll, and your choice of two sides