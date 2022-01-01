Jackson bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Jackson
More about Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint
Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint
200 District Boulevard, Jackson
|Popular items
|Hot Wings - Small
|$16.95
this Sal & Mookie's fan-favorite come with Gorgonzola dipping sauce and your choice of wing sauce: classic, ginger-molasses, Thai chili, or chipotle BBQ
|Garlic Bread Sticks
|$6.25
with marinara dipping sauce
|Hot Wings - Large
|$27.95
this Sal & Mookie's fan-favorite come with Gorgonzola dipping sauce and your choice of wing sauce: classic, ginger-molasses, Thai chili, or chipotle BBQ
More about Brent’s Drugs
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Brent’s Drugs
655 Duling Ave, Jackson
|Popular items
|Patty Melt
|$9.50
Angus beef, grilled onions, cheddar cheese, Texas toast
|Junior Burger
|$8.00
Angus beef, American cheese
|Chicken Sandwich
|$10.50
Grilled or buttermilk-fried chicken, swiss, lettuce & tomato
More about BRAVO! Italian Restaurant & Bar - Jackson, MS
BRAVO! Italian Restaurant & Bar - Jackson, MS
4500 I-55 N, Jackson
|Popular items
|Full Caesar
|$9.00
romaine / parmesan / focaccia croutons **Gluten Free Option Available
|Full Caesar
|$9.00
romaine / parmesan / focaccia croutons **Gluten Free Option Available
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$16.00
heavy cream / nutmeg / parmesan
**Gluten Free Option Available
***Vegetarian
More about Martin's Downtown
Martin's Downtown
214 south state street, Jackson
|Popular items
|Steak Bites
|$12.95
Wet aged, hand cut medallions, marinated & grilled to your liking! Served with grilled onions and choice of two sides.
|Bone- In Hot Wings
|$9.95
Six wings, naked or your choice of sauce, served with homemade ranch or bleu cheese.
|Hamburger Steak
|$12.95
Hand-crafted 100% stockyards angus beef topped with grilled onions and brown gravy.
More about Capitol Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Capitol Grill
5050 I-55 North Suite F, Jackson
|Popular items
|Capitol Burger
|$10.49
|Ranch
|$0.50
|Fried Shrimp Plate
|$12.99
More about Aplos
Aplos
4500 Interstate 55 North, Jackson
|Popular items
|Hummus
|$6.00
Garbanzo Bean, Tahini, Lemon Juice, Schug
|Greek Wings
|$8.00
6 dry rub wings served with creamy feta or spicy feta.
|Aplos Greek Salad
|$8.00
lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, olive, bell pepper, feta cheese, red wine vinaigrette
More about Tuk Tuk Boom
Tuk Tuk Boom
4500 I-55 North Suite 153 Highland Village Shopping Center, Jackson
|Popular items
|Pad Thai
|$12.75
rice noodle, chicken, shrimp, wok egg, cabbage, green onion, peanut, lime
|Spicy Beef Noodle
|$14.00
rice noodle, beef, wok egg, tomato, broccoli, onion, green beans, thai basil
|Poke Bowl
|$12.50
sushi rice, avocado, spicy tuna, salmon, edamame, carrot, red onion, seaweed salad, sesame; kabayaki sauce & tuk tuk sauce
More about The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen
1200 N State St, Jackson
|Popular items
|Iceburg Wedge Salad
|$11.00
Cherry Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Radish, Scallions, Bacon, Charred Onion Ranch
|Redfish Wrap
|$14.00
Blackened Redfish, Sundried Tomato Wrap, Remoulade, Leaf Lettuce, Pickle, Tomato, Fries
|Gumbo
|$9.00
jasmine rice, scallion