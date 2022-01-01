Jackson bars & lounges you'll love

Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint image

 

Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint

200 District Boulevard, Jackson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Wings - Small$16.95
this Sal & Mookie's fan-favorite come with Gorgonzola dipping sauce and your choice of wing sauce: classic, ginger-molasses, Thai chili, or chipotle BBQ
Garlic Bread Sticks$6.25
with marinara dipping sauce
Hot Wings - Large$27.95
this Sal & Mookie's fan-favorite come with Gorgonzola dipping sauce and your choice of wing sauce: classic, ginger-molasses, Thai chili, or chipotle BBQ
More about Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint
Brent’s Drugs image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brent’s Drugs

655 Duling Ave, Jackson

Avg 4.4 (658 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Patty Melt$9.50
Angus beef, grilled onions, cheddar cheese, Texas toast
Junior Burger$8.00
Angus beef, American cheese
Chicken Sandwich$10.50
Grilled or buttermilk-fried chicken, swiss, lettuce & tomato
More about Brent’s Drugs
BRAVO! Italian Restaurant & Bar - Jackson, MS image

 

BRAVO! Italian Restaurant & Bar - Jackson, MS

4500 I-55 N, Jackson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Full Caesar$9.00
romaine / parmesan / focaccia croutons **Gluten Free Option Available
Full Caesar$9.00
romaine / parmesan / focaccia croutons **Gluten Free Option Available
Fettuccine Alfredo$16.00
heavy cream / nutmeg / parmesan
**Gluten Free Option Available
***Vegetarian
More about BRAVO! Italian Restaurant & Bar - Jackson, MS
Martin's Downtown image

 

Martin's Downtown

214 south state street, Jackson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Bites$12.95
Wet aged, hand cut medallions, marinated & grilled to your liking! Served with grilled onions and choice of two sides.
Bone- In Hot Wings$9.95
Six wings, naked or your choice of sauce, served with homemade ranch or bleu cheese.
Hamburger Steak$12.95
Hand-crafted 100% stockyards angus beef topped with grilled onions and brown gravy.
More about Martin's Downtown
Capitol Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Capitol Grill

5050 I-55 North Suite F, Jackson

Avg 4 (424 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Capitol Burger$10.49
Ranch$0.50
Fried Shrimp Plate$12.99
More about Capitol Grill
Aplos image

 

Aplos

4500 Interstate 55 North, Jackson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Hummus$6.00
Garbanzo Bean, Tahini, Lemon Juice, Schug
Greek Wings$8.00
6 dry rub wings served with creamy feta or spicy feta.
Aplos Greek Salad$8.00
lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, olive, bell pepper, feta cheese, red wine vinaigrette
More about Aplos
Tuk Tuk Boom image

 

Tuk Tuk Boom

4500 I-55 North Suite 153 Highland Village Shopping Center, Jackson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pad Thai$12.75
rice noodle, chicken, shrimp, wok egg, cabbage, green onion, peanut, lime  
Spicy Beef Noodle$14.00
rice noodle, beef, wok egg, tomato, broccoli, onion, green beans, thai basil
Poke Bowl$12.50
sushi rice, avocado, spicy tuna, salmon, edamame, carrot, red onion, seaweed salad, sesame; kabayaki sauce & tuk tuk sauce
More about Tuk Tuk Boom
The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen

1200 N State St, Jackson

Avg 4.5 (776 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Iceburg Wedge Salad$11.00
Cherry Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Radish, Scallions, Bacon, Charred Onion Ranch
Redfish Wrap$14.00
Blackened Redfish, Sundried Tomato Wrap, Remoulade, Leaf Lettuce, Pickle, Tomato, Fries
Gumbo$9.00
jasmine rice, scallion
More about The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

4th Avenue Lounge

209 S Lamar St, Jackson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Warm Butter Cake$12.00
"Slap Ya Mama" Cajun Street Pasta$12.00
Spring Rolls$12.00
More about 4th Avenue Lounge

