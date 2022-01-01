Jackson cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Jackson
Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe
Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe
4465 I-55 North, Jackson
|Honey-Smoked Turkey & Brie Panini
|$12.50
With dried cranberry jam.
|Club Sandwich
|$12.25
Honey-smoked turkey, Black Forest ham, Texas-smoked bacon, Swiss, honey-mustard mayonnaise, tomatoes and lettuce on 3 slices of toasted farmhouse white (or slices of any other bread.)
|Blackened Chicken Sandwich
|$11.95
With avocado, pepper jack, honey-mustard mayonnaise, caramelized onions and roasted red bell peppers, served warm and delicious.
Cups
Cups
1855 Lakeland Drive Suite D, Jackson
|Cappuccino
Cups' espresso combined with steamed milk and a larger amount of milk froth than a latte.
|Fruit Smoothie
Fruit smoothie made with 100% delicious crushed fruit and your choice of yogurt, milk or milk alternatives
|Breve
Cups' espresso combined with half and half for a creamier latte.
Cups
Cups
969 Lakeland Dr., Jackson
|Latte
Cups' espresso combined with your favorite milk or milk alternative
|Blondie
Café au lait flavored with caramel and white chocolate; topped with whipped cream.
|Cold Brew Coffee
Cold brewed Cups coffee. We brew these cold over many hours to bring out the smooth delicious flavors of our coffees.
Cups
Cups
2757 Old Canton Rd, Jackson
|Turtle
Café au lait flavored with caramel and chocolate; topped with whipped cream.
|Blondie
Café au lait flavored with caramel and white chocolate; topped with whipped cream.
|Chai Latte
Cardamom, cinnamon and spiced tea flavored chai concentrate mixed with the milk or milk alternative of your choice.
Cups
Cups
1350 Woodrow Wilson Drive, Jackson
|Breve
Cups' espresso combined with half and half for a creamier latte.
|Cappuccino
Cups' espresso combined with steamed milk and a larger amount of milk froth than a latte.
|Snickerdoodle Latte
A Cups latte flavored with a Snickerdoodle mix of brown sugar & cinnamon.