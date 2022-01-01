Jackson cafés you'll love

Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe

4465 I-55 North, Jackson

Avg 4.6 (785 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Honey-Smoked Turkey & Brie Panini$12.50
With dried cranberry jam.
Club Sandwich$12.25
Honey-smoked turkey, Black Forest ham, Texas-smoked bacon, Swiss, honey-mustard mayonnaise, tomatoes and lettuce on 3 slices of toasted farmhouse white (or slices of any other bread.)
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$11.95
With avocado, pepper jack, honey-mustard mayonnaise, caramelized onions and roasted red bell peppers, served warm and delicious.
More about Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe
Cups image

 

Cups

1855 Lakeland Drive Suite D, Jackson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cappuccino
Cups' espresso combined with steamed milk and a larger amount of milk froth than a latte.
Fruit Smoothie
Fruit smoothie made with 100% delicious crushed fruit and your choice of yogurt, milk or milk alternatives
Breve
Cups' espresso combined with half and half for a creamier latte.
More about Cups
Cups image

 

Cups

969 Lakeland Dr., Jackson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Latte
Cups' espresso combined with your favorite milk or milk alternative
Blondie
Café au lait flavored with caramel and white chocolate; topped with whipped cream.
Cold Brew Coffee
Cold brewed Cups coffee. We brew these cold over many hours to bring out the smooth delicious flavors of our coffees.
More about Cups
Cups image

 

Cups

2757 Old Canton Rd, Jackson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Turtle
Café au lait flavored with caramel and chocolate; topped with whipped cream.
Blondie
Café au lait flavored with caramel and white chocolate; topped with whipped cream.
Chai Latte
Cardamom, cinnamon and spiced tea flavored chai concentrate mixed with the milk or milk alternative of your choice.
More about Cups
Cups image

 

Cups

1350 Woodrow Wilson Drive, Jackson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breve
Cups' espresso combined with half and half for a creamier latte.
Cappuccino
Cups' espresso combined with steamed milk and a larger amount of milk froth than a latte.
Snickerdoodle Latte
A Cups latte flavored with a Snickerdoodle mix of brown sugar & cinnamon.
More about Cups

