Cheese pizza in Jackson

Go
Jackson restaurants
Toast

Jackson restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint image

 

Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint

200 District Boulevard, Jackson

No reviews yet
Takeout
18" Cheese Pizza$16.50
14" Cheese Pizza$13.95
More about Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint
e472eeff-767e-40bd-b5ba-3958df27c0af image

 

Aplos

4500 Interstate 55 North, Jackson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
10" Cheese Pizza$6.00
More about Aplos

Browse other tasty dishes in Jackson

Cappuccino

Chef Salad

Wontons

Chicken Tenders

Turkey Clubs

Chicken Sandwiches

French Fries

Cake

Map

More near Jackson to explore

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Ridgeland

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 5 (9 restaurants)

Flowood

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Brandon

No reviews yet

Clinton

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Monroe

No reviews yet

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Laurel

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Monroe

No reviews yet

Starkville

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston