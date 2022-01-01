Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Jackson

Go
Jackson restaurants
Toast

Jackson restaurants that serve chili

Brent’s Drugs image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brent's Drugs

655 Duling Ave, Jackson

Avg 4.4 (658 reviews)
Takeout
Bowl of Chili$6.00
Cup of Chili$3.00
Chili Cheese fries$6.50
More about Brent's Drugs
The Capri, Highball Lanes, The Pearl Tiki Bar image

 

Highball Lanes

3019 North State St, Jackson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Doritos Chili Pie$10.00
More about Highball Lanes

Browse other tasty dishes in Jackson

Curry

Chocolate Brownies

Cobb Salad

Pies

Pasta Salad

Gumbo

Pork Belly

Hot Chocolate

Map

More near Jackson to explore

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Ridgeland

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Flowood

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 5 (14 restaurants)

Brandon

Avg 3.5 (13 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Laurel

No reviews yet

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Laurel

No reviews yet

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Starkville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (572 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1469 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (344 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (383 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston