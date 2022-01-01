Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chili in
Jackson
/
Jackson
/
Chili
Jackson restaurants that serve chili
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Brent's Drugs
655 Duling Ave, Jackson
Avg 4.4
(658 reviews)
Bowl of Chili
$6.00
Cup of Chili
$3.00
Chili Cheese fries
$6.50
More about Brent's Drugs
Highball Lanes
3019 North State St, Jackson
No reviews yet
Doritos Chili Pie
$10.00
More about Highball Lanes
