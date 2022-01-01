Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Jackson

Jackson restaurants
Jackson restaurants that serve chopped salad

Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe

4465 I-55 North, Jackson

Avg 4.6 (785 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Salad$11.95
Chopped iceberg, blackened chicken breast, tomatoes, Texas-smoked bacon, red onion, cheddar and dill pickles with remoulade dressing.
More about Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe
Item pic

 

Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint

200 District Boulevard, Jackson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Salad$12.25
chopped romaine, sliced grilled chicken, diced Genoa salami, grape tomatoes, garbanzo beans, fresh basil, and shredded mozzarella
More about Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint
Mediterranean Chopped Salad image

 

Aplos

4500 Interstate 55 North, Jackson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mediterranean Chopped Salad$8.00
lettuce, tomato, red onion, mandarin oranges, cucumber, olive, pepperoncini, artichoke , crouton, feta cheese, creamy feta dressing
More about Aplos
Item pic

 

Tuk Tuk Boom

4500 I-55 North Suite 153 Highland Village Shopping Center, Jackson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chop Chop Salad$11.00
chopped spring mix, grilled chicken, carrot, cucumber, green onion, red bell pepper, peanuts, house ginger peanut dressing 
More about Tuk Tuk Boom
Refill Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Refill Cafe

136 s Adams, Jackson

Avg 5 (22 reviews)
Chopped Salad$12.00
More about Refill Cafe

