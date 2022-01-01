Chopped salad in Jackson
Jackson restaurants that serve chopped salad
More about Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe
FRENCH FRIES
Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe
4465 I-55 North, Jackson
|Chopped Salad
|$11.95
Chopped iceberg, blackened chicken breast, tomatoes, Texas-smoked bacon, red onion, cheddar and dill pickles with remoulade dressing.
More about Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint
Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint
200 District Boulevard, Jackson
|Chopped Salad
|$12.25
chopped romaine, sliced grilled chicken, diced Genoa salami, grape tomatoes, garbanzo beans, fresh basil, and shredded mozzarella
More about Aplos
Aplos
4500 Interstate 55 North, Jackson
|Mediterranean Chopped Salad
|$8.00
lettuce, tomato, red onion, mandarin oranges, cucumber, olive, pepperoncini, artichoke , crouton, feta cheese, creamy feta dressing
More about Tuk Tuk Boom
Tuk Tuk Boom
4500 I-55 North Suite 153 Highland Village Shopping Center, Jackson
|Chop Chop Salad
|$11.00
chopped spring mix, grilled chicken, carrot, cucumber, green onion, red bell pepper, peanuts, house ginger peanut dressing
More about Refill Cafe
SANDWICHES
Refill Cafe
136 s Adams, Jackson
|Chopped Salad
|$12.00