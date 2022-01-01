Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Field green salad in Jackson

Jackson restaurants
Jackson restaurants that serve field green salad

Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe

4465 I-55 North, Jackson

Avg 4.6 (785 reviews)
Takeout
Field Greens Side Salad$2.95
Half Mixed Field Greens Salad$4.95
Grape tomatoes, red onion, and croutons with balsamic vinaigrette.
Full Mixed Field Greens Salad$8.25
Grape tomatoes, red onion, and croutons with balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe
BRAVO! Italian Restaurant & Bar - Jackson, MS image

 

BRAVO! Italian Restaurant & Bar - Jackson, MS

4500 I-55 N, Jackson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Full Field Greens Salad$9.00
mesclun lettuces / kalamata olives / red onion / grape tomatoes / balsamic vinaigrette
Vegan 1/2 Field Greens Salad$5.00
mesclun lettuces / kalamata olives / red onion / grape tomatoes / balsamic vinaigrette
More about BRAVO! Italian Restaurant & Bar - Jackson, MS

