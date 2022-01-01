Field green salad in Jackson
Jackson restaurants that serve field green salad
Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe
4465 I-55 North, Jackson
|Field Greens Side Salad
|$2.95
|Half Mixed Field Greens Salad
|$4.95
Grape tomatoes, red onion, and croutons with balsamic vinaigrette.
|Full Mixed Field Greens Salad
|$8.25
BRAVO! Italian Restaurant & Bar - Jackson, MS
4500 I-55 N, Jackson
|Vegan Full Field Greens Salad
|$9.00
mesclun lettuces / kalamata olives / red onion / grape tomatoes / balsamic vinaigrette
|Vegan 1/2 Field Greens Salad
|$5.00
mesclun lettuces / kalamata olives / red onion / grape tomatoes / balsamic vinaigrette