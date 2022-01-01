Fried chicken salad in Jackson
Jackson restaurants that serve fried chicken salad
Highball Lanes
3019 North State St, Jackson
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$14.00
fried chicken, mixed greens, tomato, bacon, egg, cheddar, jack cheese and green onion w/ choice of dressing
Rooster's - Jackson, MS - 2906 N State Street STE 104
2906 N State Street STE 104, Jackson
|Fried or Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$11.00
Served on a bed of fresh romaine topped with Parmesan cheese and croutons
|Fried or Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.25
Fresh Roma tomatoes, cheddar cheese, carrots, pickles, olives, onions, and croutons on a bed of romaine hearts, iceberg, and spring mix. Served with crackers