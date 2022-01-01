Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fudge in Jackson

Jackson restaurants
Jackson restaurants that serve fudge

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brent’s Drugs

655 Duling Ave, Jackson

Avg 4.4 (658 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Fudge Sundae$6.50
Vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, whipped cream, cherry
More about Brent’s Drugs
Cups

969 Lakeland Dr., Jackson

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF Fudge Cookie$3.50
More about Cups

