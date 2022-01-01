Pasta salad in Jackson
Jackson restaurants that serve pasta salad
Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe
4465 I-55 North, Jackson
|Bowl Pasta Salad
|$5.95
BRAVO! Italian Restaurant & Bar - Jackson, MS
4500 I-55 N, Jackson
|Pasta And Salad
|$12.00
a half portion of linguine and meatballs, fettuccine alfredo, or fettuccine with basil pesto with your choice of caesar or mesclun greens salad
Basil's
2906 North State st Jackson suit 104, Jackson
|Pasta Salad Bowl
|$9.25
Romaine & Spring Mix garnished with Roma tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers, and a deviled egg. Tossed in pesto mayo with a blend of onion, bell peppers and garlic
|Pasta Chef Salad
|$11.25
Pasta Salad Bowl topped with ham & turkey