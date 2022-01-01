Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Jackson

Jackson restaurants
Jackson restaurants that serve pies

FRENCH FRIES

Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe

4465 I-55 North, Jackson

Avg 4.6 (785 reviews)
Takeout
Slice - Crack Pie$4.50
More about Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe
Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint

200 District Boulevard, Jackson

No reviews yet
Takeout
14" Hamilton Avenue Tomato Pie$20.95
traditional Trenton-style tomato pie with fior di latte on the bottom, pepperoni, crumbled Italian sausage, and Italian plum tomato sauce on top
Hamilton Avenue Tomato Pie Stromboli$13.95
traditional Trenton-style with fior di latte, pepperoni, crumbled Italian sausage, and Italian plum tomato sauce
18" Hamilton Avenue Tomato Pie$25.95
traditional Trenton-style tomato pie with fior di latte on the bottom, pepperoni, crumbled Italian sausage, and Italian plum tomato sauce on top
More about Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brent’s Drugs

655 Duling Ave, Jackson

Avg 4.4 (658 reviews)
Takeout
PIE$3.50
More about Brent’s Drugs
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

1220 E Northside Dr #355, Jackson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dozen 2" Pies$19.50
Dozen 2" Pies- Four each of I-40, Chocolate Cream, & Key Lime
More about Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
BRAVO! Italian Restaurant & Bar - Jackson, MS

4500 I-55 N, Jackson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peanut Butter-Chocolate pie$11.00
peanut butter mousse / chocolate ganache / pecan crust / whipped cream
*Contains Nuts
**Gluten Free Option Available
More about BRAVO! Italian Restaurant & Bar - Jackson, MS
Martin's Downtown

214 south state street, Jackson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pecan Pie$3.00
Homemade Pecan Pie made with love!
Peanut Butter Pie$3.00
More about Martin's Downtown
Tuk Tuk Boom

4500 I-55 North Suite 153 Highland Village Shopping Center, Jackson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Coconut Fried Pie$5.00
Peanut Butter Pie$5.00
Gluten Free Peanut Butter Pie$5.00
More about Tuk Tuk Boom
Basil's

2906 North State st Jackson suit 104, Jackson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Panini Pie$32.50
Served on our homemade 10" focaccia bread. Feeds 4-6 people, and served in 8 slices.
More about Basil's

