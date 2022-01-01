Pies in Jackson
Jackson restaurants that serve pies
More about Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe
FRENCH FRIES
Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe
4465 I-55 North, Jackson
|Slice - Crack Pie
|$4.50
More about Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint
Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint
200 District Boulevard, Jackson
|14" Hamilton Avenue Tomato Pie
|$20.95
traditional Trenton-style tomato pie with fior di latte on the bottom, pepperoni, crumbled Italian sausage, and Italian plum tomato sauce on top
|Hamilton Avenue Tomato Pie Stromboli
|$13.95
traditional Trenton-style with fior di latte, pepperoni, crumbled Italian sausage, and Italian plum tomato sauce
|18" Hamilton Avenue Tomato Pie
|$25.95
traditional Trenton-style tomato pie with fior di latte on the bottom, pepperoni, crumbled Italian sausage, and Italian plum tomato sauce on top
More about Brent’s Drugs
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Brent’s Drugs
655 Duling Ave, Jackson
|PIE
|$3.50
More about Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
1220 E Northside Dr #355, Jackson
|Dozen 2" Pies
|$19.50
Dozen 2" Pies- Four each of I-40, Chocolate Cream, & Key Lime
More about BRAVO! Italian Restaurant & Bar - Jackson, MS
BRAVO! Italian Restaurant & Bar - Jackson, MS
4500 I-55 N, Jackson
|Peanut Butter-Chocolate pie
|$11.00
peanut butter mousse / chocolate ganache / pecan crust / whipped cream
*Contains Nuts
**Gluten Free Option Available
More about Martin's Downtown
Martin's Downtown
214 south state street, Jackson
|Pecan Pie
|$3.00
Homemade Pecan Pie made with love!
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$3.00
More about Tuk Tuk Boom
Tuk Tuk Boom
4500 I-55 North Suite 153 Highland Village Shopping Center, Jackson
|Coconut Fried Pie
|$5.00
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$5.00
|Gluten Free Peanut Butter Pie
|$5.00