Po boy in Jackson
Jackson restaurants that serve po boy
More about Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe
FRENCH FRIES
Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe
4465 I-55 North, Jackson
|Shrimp Po-Boy
|$13.50
Your choice of fried or sauteed shrimp fully dressed with tomato, lettuce, and classic tartar sauce.
|Catfish Po-Boy
|$13.50
Cornmeal-crusted U.S. farm-raised catfish, fully-dressed with tomato, lettuce and remoulade.
|FRIED CHICKEN PO BOY
|$12.95
More about Martin's Downtown
Martin's Downtown
214 south state street, Jackson
|Shrimp Po- Boy
|$12.95
Fried gulf shrimp dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle. Served with cocktail or tartar sauce and your choice of side.
|1/2 & 1/2 Po - Boy
|$12.95
Half Oyster & Half Shrimp dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles, cocktail or tartar sauce.
|Catfish Po-Boy
|$12.95
Mississippi raised catfish filet served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, & cocktail or tartar sauce. Your choice of side.