Po boy in Jackson

Jackson restaurants
Jackson restaurants that serve po boy

FRENCH FRIES

Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe

4465 I-55 North, Jackson

Avg 4.6 (785 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Po-Boy$13.50
Your choice of fried or sauteed shrimp fully dressed with tomato, lettuce, and classic tartar sauce.
Catfish Po-Boy$13.50
Cornmeal-crusted U.S. farm-raised catfish, fully-dressed with tomato, lettuce and remoulade.
FRIED CHICKEN PO BOY$12.95
More about Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe
Martin's Downtown

214 south state street, Jackson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Po- Boy$12.95
Fried gulf shrimp dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle. Served with cocktail or tartar sauce and your choice of side.
1/2 & 1/2 Po - Boy$12.95
Half Oyster & Half Shrimp dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles, cocktail or tartar sauce.
Catfish Po-Boy$12.95
Mississippi raised catfish filet served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, & cocktail or tartar sauce. Your choice of side.
More about Martin's Downtown

