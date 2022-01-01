Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Poboy in Jackson

Go
Jackson restaurants
Toast

Jackson restaurants that serve poboy

Elvie's image

FRENCH FRIES

Elvie's

809 Manship Street, Jackson

Avg 5 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Oyster PoBoy$15.00
lettuce / tomato / pickle / duke's mayo
Shrimp PoBoy$15.00
lettuce / tomato / pickle / dukes mayo
More about Elvie's
Dumbos on Duling image

 

Dumbos on Duling

3100 North State St, Jackson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Shrimp Poboy$16.00
More about Dumbos on Duling

Browse other tasty dishes in Jackson

Grilled Chicken Salad

Cobbler

Pies

Tomato Soup

Cobb Salad

Calamari

Sundaes

Pasta Salad

Map

More near Jackson to explore

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Ridgeland

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Flowood

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Brandon

Avg 3.5 (10 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Laurel

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Starkville

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1308 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston