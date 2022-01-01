Pork chops in Jackson
Jackson restaurants that serve pork chops
More about BRAVO! Italian Restaurant & Bar - Jackson, MS
BRAVO! Italian Restaurant & Bar - Jackson, MS
4500 I-55 N, Jackson
|Double-Cut Pork Chop
|$32.00
yukon gold mashed potatoes / wilted spinach / mostarda-cream
**Gluten Free Option Available
More about Dumbos on Duling
Dumbos on Duling
3100 North State St, Jackson
|Fried Pork Chop
|$14.00
Pork loin filet fried and served with classic house white pepper gravy. Choose 2 sides.
More about The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen
1200 N State St, Jackson
|Pork Chop
|$32.00
country-style cooked to temp; served with garlic butter