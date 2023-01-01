Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ranch salad in Jackson

Jackson restaurants
Jackson restaurants that serve ranch salad

TACOS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

The Pig & Pint

3139 N State St, Jackson

Avg 4.5 (1366 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Salad with Smoked Garlic Ranch Dressing$3.49
Romaine Lettuce / Pickled Red Onions / Tomatoes / Croutons / Smoked Garlic Ranch Dressing
Capitol Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Capitol Grill - Jackson

5050 I-55 North Suite F, Jackson

Avg 4 (424 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken, Bacon and Ranch Salad$14.99
Arcadian spring mix topped with grilled chicken, bacon bits, shredded cheese, onion, fresh jalapeno; served with ranch dressing. (Dressing choice can be substituted)
