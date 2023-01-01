Ranch salad in Jackson
Jackson restaurants that serve ranch salad
TACOS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
The Pig & Pint
3139 N State St, Jackson
|Side Salad with Smoked Garlic Ranch Dressing
|$3.49
Romaine Lettuce / Pickled Red Onions / Tomatoes / Croutons / Smoked Garlic Ranch Dressing
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Capitol Grill - Jackson
5050 I-55 North Suite F, Jackson
|Chicken, Bacon and Ranch Salad
|$14.99
Arcadian spring mix topped with grilled chicken, bacon bits, shredded cheese, onion, fresh jalapeno; served with ranch dressing. (Dressing choice can be substituted)