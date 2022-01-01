Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salad bowl in Jackson

Jackson restaurants
Jackson restaurants that serve salad bowl

Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe image

Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe

4465 I-55 North, Jackson

Avg 4.6 (785 reviews)
Takeout
Bowl of Minted Fresh Fruit Salad$5.95
Fresh fruit with mint - usually pineapple, honeydew, cantaloupe, and grapes.
Bowl Gumbo & Salad Combo$9.50
A bowl of our Chicken & Andouille Gumbo with your choice of mixed field greens or Caesar salad.
Bowl Pasta Salad$5.95
More about Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe
Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint image

 

Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint

200 District Boulevard, Jackson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bowl Soup & Salad Combo$9.50
soup and choice of Caesar or mesclun greens side salad
More about Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint
Basil's image

 

Basil's

2906 North State st Jackson suit 104, Jackson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pasta Salad Bowl$9.25
Romaine & Spring Mix garnished with Roma tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers, and a deviled egg. Tossed in pesto mayo with a blend of onion, bell peppers and garlic
More about Basil's

