Salmon in Jackson

Jackson restaurants that serve salmon

The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen

1200 N State St, Jackson

Avg 4.5 (776 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Croquette$14.00
jalapeno cream
More about The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

4th Avenue Lounge

209 S Lamar St, Jackson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jack Daniels Whiskey Salmon$28.00
More about 4th Avenue Lounge

