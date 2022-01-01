Salmon in
Jackson
/
Jackson
/
Salmon
Jackson restaurants that serve salmon
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen
1200 N State St, Jackson
Avg 4.5
(776 reviews)
Salmon Croquette
$14.00
jalapeno cream
More about The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen
4th Avenue Lounge
209 S Lamar St, Jackson
No reviews yet
Jack Daniels Whiskey Salmon
$28.00
More about 4th Avenue Lounge
Browse other tasty dishes in Jackson
Cheese Pizza
Wontons
Cake
Grilled Chicken
French Fries
Cappuccino
Chicken Sandwiches
Chef Salad
More near Jackson to explore
Hattiesburg
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Ridgeland
Avg 4.2
(20 restaurants)
Madison
Avg 5
(9 restaurants)
Flowood
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Brandon
No reviews yet
Clinton
Avg 4.9
(4 restaurants)
Monroe
No reviews yet
Meridian
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Laurel
Avg 4.5
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Laurel
Avg 4.5
(2 restaurants)
Meridian
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Hattiesburg
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Monroe
No reviews yet
Starkville
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Hammond
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(381 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(91 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(969 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(203 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston