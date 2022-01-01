Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Jackson

Jackson restaurants
Jackson restaurants that serve scallops

Item pic

 

BRAVO! Italian Restaurant & Bar - Jackson, MS

4500 I-55 N, Jackson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Angel Hair with Scallop and Shrimp$19.00
corn / grape tomatoes / shiitakes / spinach / sherry reduction
**Gluten Free Option Available
Scallops$39.00
sun-dried tomato & spinach risotto / crispy onions / salsa verde
**Gluten Free Option Available
Angel Hair with Scallops and Shrimp$29.00
corn / grape tomatoes / shiitakes / spinach / sherry reduction
**Gluten Free Option Available
More about BRAVO! Italian Restaurant & Bar - Jackson, MS
The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen

1200 N State St, Jackson

Avg 4.5 (776 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Scallops$31.00
More about The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen

