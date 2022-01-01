Shrimp rolls in Jackson
Jackson restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
Elvie's
809 Manship Street, Jackson
|Gulf Shrimp Roll
|$14.00
creamy remoulade / lemon / bacon / celery / brioche
Tuk Tuk Boom
4500 I-55 North Suite 153 Highland Village Shopping Center, Jackson
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$8.50
fried shrimp, cucumber, cream cheese, pink sauce, kabayaki sauce
|Double Shrimp Roll
|$11.00
tempura shrimp, steamed shrimp, cucumber & avocado; topped with kabayaki sauce
|Spicy Shrimp Roll
|$11.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, snow crab, avocado, pink sauce, kabayaki sauce; topped with masago.