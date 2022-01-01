Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp rolls in Jackson

Go
Jackson restaurants
Toast

Jackson restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

Elvie's image

FRENCH FRIES

Elvie's

809 Manship Street, Jackson

Avg 5 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Gulf Shrimp Roll$14.00
creamy remoulade / lemon / bacon / celery / brioche
More about Elvie's
Tuk Tuk Boom image

 

Tuk Tuk Boom

4500 I-55 North Suite 153 Highland Village Shopping Center, Jackson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.50
fried shrimp, cucumber, cream cheese, pink sauce, kabayaki sauce
Double Shrimp Roll$11.00
tempura shrimp, steamed shrimp, cucumber & avocado; topped with kabayaki sauce
Spicy Shrimp Roll$11.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, snow crab, avocado, pink sauce, kabayaki sauce; topped with masago.
More about Tuk Tuk Boom

Browse other tasty dishes in Jackson

Cappuccino

Bread Pudding

Pies

Brisket

Pork Chops

Tomato Basil Soup

Tomato Soup

Pancakes

Map

More near Jackson to explore

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Ridgeland

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Flowood

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Brandon

Avg 3.5 (10 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Laurel

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Starkville

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1308 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston