Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp scampi in Jackson

Go
Jackson restaurants
Toast

Jackson restaurants that serve shrimp scampi

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe

4465 I-55 North, Jackson

Avg 4.6 (785 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Shrimp Scampi$13.50
Sauteed with garlic, white wine and olive oil over Campanelle pasta. Served with Caesar or mixed field greens salad.
More about Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe
Item pic

 

Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint

200 District Boulevard, Jackson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lunch Shrimp Scampi$13.95
shrimp and spaghetti tossed in a garlic lemon-butter sauce
Dinner Shrimp Scampi$17.95
shrimp and spaghetti tossed in a garlic lemon-butter sauce
More about Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint

Browse other tasty dishes in Jackson

Pies

Philly Cheesesteaks

Chicken Parmesan

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Cheeseburgers

Waffles

Pasta Salad

Paninis

Map

More near Jackson to explore

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Ridgeland

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Flowood

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Brandon

Avg 3.5 (10 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Laurel

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Starkville

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1308 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston