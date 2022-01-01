Shrimp scampi in Jackson
Jackson restaurants that serve shrimp scampi
More about Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe
FRENCH FRIES
Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe
4465 I-55 North, Jackson
|Classic Shrimp Scampi
|$13.50
Sauteed with garlic, white wine and olive oil over Campanelle pasta. Served with Caesar or mixed field greens salad.
More about Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint
Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint
200 District Boulevard, Jackson
|Lunch Shrimp Scampi
|$13.95
shrimp and spaghetti tossed in a garlic lemon-butter sauce
|Dinner Shrimp Scampi
|$17.95
shrimp and spaghetti tossed in a garlic lemon-butter sauce