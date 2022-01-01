Spinach salad in Jackson
Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe
4465 I-55 North, Jackson
|Spinach Salad
|$10.75
Baby spinach, sweet & spicy nuts, grape tomatoes, mushrooms and goats cheese with honey-lemon vinaigrette and Texas-smoked bacon.
**contains nuts**
Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint
200 District Boulevard, Jackson
|Whole Spinach Salad
|$9.50
baby spinach, smoked bacon, mushrooms, red onion, grape tomatoes, and Parmesan cheese
|Side Spinach Salad
|$4.95
baby spinach, smoked bacon, mushrooms, red onion, grape tomatoes, and Parmesan cheese
BRAVO! Italian Restaurant & Bar - Jackson, MS
4500 I-55 N, Jackson
|Full Spinach Salad
|$11.00
goat cheese / mushrooms / candied walnuts / pancetta / warm balsamic vinaigrette
*Contains Nuts
**Gluten Free Option Available
|1/2 Spinach Salad
|$8.00
goat cheese / mushrooms / candied walnuts / pancetta / warm balsamic vinaigrette
*Contains Nuts
**Gluten Free Option Available
Basil's
2906 North State st Jackson suit 104, Jackson
|Spinach Salad
|$10.95
Baby spinach, chopped walnuts, goat cheese, fresh grapes, bacon, and a focaccia wedge. Recommended with Honey Lemon Vin
|Side Spinach Salad
|$3.75
Baby spinach, chopped walnuts, goat cheese, grapes, and bacon. Recommended with honey lemon vinaigrette