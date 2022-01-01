Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach salad in Jackson

Jackson restaurants
Jackson restaurants that serve spinach salad

Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe image

Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe

4465 I-55 North, Jackson

Avg 4.6 (785 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Salad$10.75
Baby spinach, sweet & spicy nuts, grape tomatoes, mushrooms and goats cheese with honey-lemon vinaigrette and Texas-smoked bacon.
**contains nuts**
More about Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe
Item pic

 

Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint

200 District Boulevard, Jackson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Whole Spinach Salad$9.50
baby spinach, smoked bacon, mushrooms, red onion, grape tomatoes, and Parmesan cheese
Side Spinach Salad$4.95
baby spinach, smoked bacon, mushrooms, red onion, grape tomatoes, and Parmesan cheese
More about Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint
Item pic

 

BRAVO! Italian Restaurant & Bar - Jackson, MS

4500 I-55 N, Jackson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Full Spinach Salad$11.00
goat cheese / mushrooms / candied walnuts / pancetta / warm balsamic vinaigrette
*Contains Nuts
**Gluten Free Option Available
1/2 Spinach Salad$8.00
goat cheese / mushrooms / candied walnuts / pancetta / warm balsamic vinaigrette
*Contains Nuts
**Gluten Free Option Available
Full Spinach Salad$11.00
goat cheese / mushrooms / candied walnuts / pancetta / warm balsamic vinaigrette
*Contains Nuts
**Gluten Free Option Available
More about BRAVO! Italian Restaurant & Bar - Jackson, MS
Basil's image

 

Basil's

2906 North State st Jackson suit 104, Jackson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach Salad$10.95
Baby spinach, chopped walnuts, goat cheese, fresh grapes, bacon, and a focaccia wedge. Recommended with Honey Lemon Vin
Side Spinach Salad$3.75
Baby spinach, chopped walnuts, goat cheese, grapes, and bacon. Recommended with honey lemon vinaigrette
More about Basil's

