Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sundaes in Jackson

Go
Jackson restaurants
Toast

Jackson restaurants that serve sundaes

Item pic

 

Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint

200 District Boulevard, Jackson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Sundae$3.95
Your favorite ice cream flavor topped with whipped cream, crushed nuts, a cherry, and your choice of sauce: butterscotch, caramel, chocolate, hot fudge, pineapple, strawberry.
Caramel Banana Crunch Sundae$5.50
Vanilla ice cream on a bed of crushed waffle cones with fresh banana slices, caramel sauce and whipped cream.
Make-Your-Own Sundae Kit$20.00
Get the family having fun at dinner with this sweet kit! Includes two pints of your choice of ice cream with a full set of candy toppings along with our delicious fudge and caramel toppings to finish things off!
More about Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brent’s Drugs

655 Duling Ave, Jackson

Avg 4.4 (658 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Fudge Sundae$6.50
Vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, whipped cream, cherry
More about Brent’s Drugs

Browse other tasty dishes in Jackson

Grilled Chicken Salad

Cobb Salad

Hot Chocolate

Gumbo

Pork Chops

Chocolate Chip Cookies

French Fries

Pies

Map

More near Jackson to explore

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Ridgeland

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Flowood

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Brandon

Avg 3.5 (10 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Laurel

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Starkville

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1308 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston