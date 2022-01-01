Wedge salad in Jackson
Jackson restaurants that serve wedge salad
Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint
200 District Boulevard, Jackson
|Wedge Salad
|$8.75
iceberg lettuce, Gorgonzola, smoked bacon, grape tomatoes, and green onions
Dumbos on Duling
3100 North State St, Jackson
|"Wedge" Salad
|$12.00
Roma crunch lettuce, cherry tomatoes, olives, bacon, feta, radish, tzatziki-ranch dressing.
Aplos
4500 Interstate 55 North, Jackson
|Wedge Salad
|$8.00
lettuce, tomatos, red onion, bacon, feta cheese, creamy feta