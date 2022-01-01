Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wedge salad in Jackson

Jackson restaurants
Jackson restaurants that serve wedge salad

Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint image

 

Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint

200 District Boulevard, Jackson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wedge Salad$8.75
iceberg lettuce, Gorgonzola, smoked bacon, grape tomatoes, and green onions
More about Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint
Dumbos on Duling image

 

Dumbos on Duling

3100 North State St, Jackson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
"Wedge" Salad$12.00
Roma crunch lettuce, cherry tomatoes, olives, bacon, feta, radish, tzatziki-ranch dressing.
More about Dumbos on Duling
Item pic

 

Aplos

4500 Interstate 55 North, Jackson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Wedge Salad$8.00
lettuce, tomatos, red onion, bacon, feta cheese, creamy feta
More about Aplos
Iceburg Wedge Salad image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen

1200 N State St, Jackson

Avg 4.5 (776 reviews)
Takeout
Small Wedge Salad$6.00
Iceburg Wedge Salad$11.00
Cherry Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Radish, Scallions, Bacon, Charred Onion Ranch
More about The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen

