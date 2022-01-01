Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate milkshakes in Jackson

Go
Jackson restaurants
Toast

Jackson restaurants that serve chocolate milkshakes

Item pic

 

Kalamata Cafe

21 S Hope Chapel Rd, Jackson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mint Chocolate Milkshake$8.00
Peanut Butter - Chocolate Milkshake$8.00
More about Kalamata Cafe
Item pic

 

Avery & Jay's - Handcrafted Ice Cream

1135 E. Veterans Hwy, Jackson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
White Chocolate Pistachio Milkshake$11.00
Creamy Vanilla Ice Cream Blended with White Chocolate Pistachio Spread and Real Pistachio Pieces. Decorated with Fresh Whipped Cream, Pistachio Sauce, Crushed Pistachios and Pistachio Praline.
More about Avery & Jay's - Handcrafted Ice Cream

Browse other tasty dishes in Jackson

Waffles

Cappuccino

Milkshakes

Tacos

Map

More near Jackson to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Toms River

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Brick

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Freehold

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Hightstown

No reviews yet

Bayville

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Englishtown

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Marlboro

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (561 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1818 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (369 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (607 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (305 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (975 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (106 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston