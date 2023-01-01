Crispy chicken in Jackson
Jackson restaurants that serve crispy chicken
Burger Bar
2080 w county line rd C-5, Jackson
|21. SPICY CRISPY CHICKEN
|$18.00
Spicy Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato Onion, Mayo, Buffalo Sauce,
|20. CRISPY CHICKEN
|$18.00
Beer Battered Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo
Aisle 9 - 1135 East Veterans Highway
1135 East Veterans Highway, Jackson
|Crispy Chicken
|$13.95
Crunchy Schnitzel
Topped With Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Fried Onions
Dressing Of Your Choice
|Crispy Chicken Pastrami
|$15.95
Crunchy Schnitzel
Topped With Pastrami, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Fried Onions
Dressing Of Your Choice