Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Jackson

Go
Jackson restaurants
Toast

Jackson restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Main pic

 

Burger Bar

2080 w county line rd C-5, Jackson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
21. SPICY CRISPY CHICKEN$18.00
Spicy Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato Onion, Mayo, Buffalo Sauce,
20. CRISPY CHICKEN$18.00
Beer Battered Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo
More about Burger Bar
Main pic

 

Aisle 9 - 1135 East Veterans Highway

1135 East Veterans Highway, Jackson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken$13.95
Crunchy Schnitzel
Topped With Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Fried Onions
Dressing Of Your Choice
Crispy Chicken Pastrami$15.95
Crunchy Schnitzel
Topped With Pastrami, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Fried Onions
Dressing Of Your Choice
More about Aisle 9 - 1135 East Veterans Highway

Browse other tasty dishes in Jackson

Pies

Mozzarella Sticks

Caesar Salad

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Cappuccino

Lox

Omelettes

Nachos

Map

More near Jackson to explore

Toms River

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)

Freehold

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Brick

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Hightstown

No reviews yet

Englishtown

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Marlboro

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Bayville

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2125 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (446 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (716 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (362 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (335 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1155 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston