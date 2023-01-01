Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pastrami sandwiches in Jackson

Jackson restaurants
Jackson restaurants that serve pastrami sandwiches

Aisle 9 - 1135 East Veterans Highway

1135 East Veterans Highway, Jackson

Shnitzel Pastrami Sandwich$15.99
Shnitzel Pastrami
Topped With Choice of Veggie
Choice of Dressings
Toasted/Penini
Pastrami Sandwich$15.99
HomemadePastrami Topped With Choices of Veggies Served in A Choice of Toasted/Penini Bread Choice with any Sauce
Shnitzel Sandwich$13.99
crispy shnitzel
Topped With choice of veggie
Dressing Of Your Choice
toasted/penini
Burger Bar

2080 w county line rd C-5, Jackson

SHNITZEL PASTRAMI SANDWICH$22.00
SHNITZEL PASTRAMI SANDWICH: PASTRAMI, LETTUCE, CARMELIZED ONION, TOMATO, PICKLES, HONEY MUSTARD
