Salmon rolls in
Jackson
/
Jackson
/
Salmon Rolls
Jackson restaurants that serve salmon rolls
Aisle 9 - 1135 East Veterans Highway
1135 East Veterans Highway, Jackson
No reviews yet
Salmon Roll
$8.99
More about Aisle 9 - 1135 East Veterans Highway
Kalamata Cafe
21 S Hope Chapel Rd, Jackson
No reviews yet
SEARED SALMON ROLL
$10.00
More about Kalamata Cafe
