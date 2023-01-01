Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sweet potato fries in
Jackson
/
Jackson
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Jackson restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Kalamata Cafe
21 S Hope Chapel Rd, Jackson
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$9.00
More about Kalamata Cafe
CeeGees Bar and Grill
400 S New Prospect Rd, Jackson Township
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$5.00
More about CeeGees Bar and Grill
