Waffles in Jackson

Avery and Jay's Handcrafted Ice Cream
1135 E. Veterans Hwy, Jackson
|Very Berry Bubble Waffle
Bubble Waffle Filled with Sweet Soft Served Black Raspberry Ice Cream Adorned with Strawberry Sauce and White Chocolate Strawberry Sauce. Sprinkled with Candied Almond and Viennese Crunch.
|Black and White Bubble Waffle
Bubble Waffle Stuffed with Soft White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Ice Cream. Paired with Chocolate Sauce, White Chocolate Sauce and Chocolate Sandwich Cookies. Garnished with White Chocolate and Dark Chocolate Pieces.
|Lotu-Doodle Bubble Waffle
Bubble Waffle Pumped with Snickerdoodle Soft Served Ice Cream with Swirls of Cookie Butter and White Chocolate Sauce. Decorated with Lotus Cookies and Milk Chocolate Pieces.